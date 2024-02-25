Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,229 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.90. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.