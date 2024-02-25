Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 385.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Fluor worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.