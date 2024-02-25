Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 110,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

