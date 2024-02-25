Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 870,606 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

