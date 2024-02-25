Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 226.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 388,730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13,671.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,540,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

UBSI opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

