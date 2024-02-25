Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,369,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 99,829 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

