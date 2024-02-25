Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $244.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

