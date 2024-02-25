Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $10.41 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,184 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

