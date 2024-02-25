Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.30 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,743 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

