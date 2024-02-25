Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.30 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,743 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.