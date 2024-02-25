Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Watsco worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $384.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

