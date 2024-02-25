Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 293,093 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,093 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Macy’s worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

