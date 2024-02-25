Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 43,861 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Chewy worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.93. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $254,221,095. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

