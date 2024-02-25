Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,700 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

