Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $226.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $205.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

