Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $278,000 Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

