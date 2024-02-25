Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $212,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $85.59.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
