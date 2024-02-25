Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 443,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 614.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STZ opened at $247.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

