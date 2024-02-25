Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3,833.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $246.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

