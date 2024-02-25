Cosmos Price Hits $10.29 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $109.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.29 or 0.00019905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00071671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,983,229 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

