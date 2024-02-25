Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Coty stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after buying an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

