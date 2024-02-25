Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Eight Capital

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

TSE:CVO opened at C$10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

