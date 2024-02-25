Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 493,390 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $122.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

