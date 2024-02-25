Covestor Ltd Buys 91 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $219.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

