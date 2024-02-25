Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,580,000 after buying an additional 979,494 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.16 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

