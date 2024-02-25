Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

