Covestor Ltd Has $100,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $668.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.48. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.