Covestor Ltd Has $111,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $315.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $318.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

