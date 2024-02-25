Covestor Ltd Has $111,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

