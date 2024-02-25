Covestor Ltd Has $95,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 269,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.4 %

EQR stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

