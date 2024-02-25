Covestor Ltd Has $97,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

