Covestor Ltd Has $99,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

