Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,129 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

