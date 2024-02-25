Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FNF opened at $50.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 33.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

