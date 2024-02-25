Covestor Ltd Sells 1,140 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.