Covestor Ltd Sells 648 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after purchasing an additional 179,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

