Covestor Ltd Sells 65 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.78.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.42. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $414.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.