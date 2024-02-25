CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU opened at $2.63 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

