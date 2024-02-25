Craig Hallum Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $504.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

