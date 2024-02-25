Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Up 8.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 707,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,103,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

