CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,503,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.