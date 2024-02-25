Critical Analysis: MariaDB (MRDB) vs. Its Peers

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MariaDB to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s rivals have a beta of 0.39, indicating that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2136 14367 29075 738 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariaDB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.52%. Given MariaDB’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -67.80% -137.13% -8.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.49 MariaDB Competitors $2.23 billion $265.98 million 6.44

MariaDB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariaDB rivals beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

