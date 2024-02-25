Critical Contrast: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.92% -2.77% -1.70% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sangoma Technologies and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.20%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.36 -$29.03 million ($0.91) -4.21 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.07 $22.74 million ($0.14) -36.07

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.