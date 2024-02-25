Critical Survey: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wayfair 0 10 15 1 2.65

Beyond currently has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $74.68, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Beyond.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.85 -$35.24 million ($6.80) -4.31 Wayfair $12.00 billion 0.52 -$1.33 billion ($6.52) -8.06

This table compares Beyond and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beyond has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -15.32% -10.73% Wayfair -6.15% N/A -22.60%

Summary

Wayfair beats Beyond on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

