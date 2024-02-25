Critical Survey: Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) vs. NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) and NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Towngas Smart Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NiSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Towngas Smart Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. NiSource pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Towngas Smart Energy pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NiSource pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NiSource has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Towngas Smart Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 1.02 NiSource $5.51 billion 2.12 $804.10 million $1.47 17.77

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and NiSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Towngas Smart Energy. Towngas Smart Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A NiSource 12.98% 10.10% 2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and NiSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towngas Smart Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 NiSource 0 0 3 0 3.00

NiSource has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given NiSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NiSource is more favorable than Towngas Smart Energy.

Summary

NiSource beats Towngas Smart Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services. The company also offers financing and engineering works services, smart energy solutions, and upstream and midstream services; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations. The company was formerly known as Towngas China Company Limited and changed its name to Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong. Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It operates approximately 54,800 miles of distribution main pipelines, as well as associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipelines. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 486,000 customers in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 722 megawatts (MW) in Wheatfield and 455 MW in Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 563 MW in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units with a capacity of 155 MW in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants with a capacity of 9 MW in Carroll County and 7 MW in White County; and wind generating units with a capacity of 102 MW and 302 MW in White County, Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

