CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

