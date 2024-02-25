CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $222.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.47.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $6,597,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

