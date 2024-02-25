CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CTO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,783. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 million, a PE ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 391,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
