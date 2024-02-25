CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.26.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

