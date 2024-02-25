Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $255.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

