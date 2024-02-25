Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Data I/O Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.63 on Friday. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Data I/O by 119.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

